Firmino shënon golin e katërt për Liverpoolin

Autori: Lajmi.net Lajme futbolliSport 22:07, 24 April 2018
.

Liverpool ka shënuar golin e katërt ndaj Romës.

“The Reds” kanë gjetur golin me Firminon.

Rezultati tani është 4:0. /Lajmi.net/

