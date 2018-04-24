Firmino shënon golin e katërt për Liverpoolin

.
Liverpool ka shënuar golin e katërt ndaj Romës.
“The Reds” kanë gjetur golin me Firminon.
Rezultati tani është 4:0. /Lajmi.net/
Así fue el gol de Firmino: pic.twitter.com/8D0xOqCvOQ
— Liverpool FC Español (@Liverpool_FC_ES) April 24, 2018
