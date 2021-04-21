ZYRTARE: Gjashtë klubet e Anglisë tërhiqen nga Superliga

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea dhe Arsenal kanë njoftuar edhe zyrtarisht se nuk do të jenë garë e Superligës, përcjell lajmi.net.
Përmes një postimi në uebfaqet e tyre zyrtare, të gjitha klubet e Anglisë konfirmojnë se nuk do të jenë pjesë e Superligës.
Madje, klubi i Arsenali u kërkoi falje tifozëve të tyre, duke u thënë se nuk do ta përsërisin një gabim të tillë më./Lajmi.net/
We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC
We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS
Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.
We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
Club statement.https://t.co/GeNQZn8091
