ZYRTARE: Gjashtë klubet e Anglisë tërhiqen nga Superliga

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea dhe Arsenal kanë njoftuar edhe zyrtarisht se nuk do të jenë garë e Superligës, përcjell lajmi.net.

Përmes një postimi në uebfaqet e tyre zyrtare, të gjitha klubet e Anglisë konfirmojnë se nuk do të jenë pjesë e Superligës.

Madje, klubi i Arsenali u kërkoi falje tifozëve të tyre, duke u thënë se nuk do ta përsërisin një gabim të tillë më./Lajmi.net/

We will not be participating in the European Super League. #MUFC

We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL). #THFC ⚪️ #COYS

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League.

We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2021