ZYRTARE: Gjashtë klubet e Anglisë tërhiqen nga Superliga

00:07 | 21 Prill 2021

Pas shumë zhvillimeve mbi Superligën dhe vazhdimësinë e saj, tani është zyrtarizuar largimi i gjashtë klubeve të Premierligës nga kjo garë.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea dhe Arsenal kanë njoftuar edhe zyrtarisht se nuk do të jenë garë e Superligës, përcjell lajmi.net.

Përmes një postimi në uebfaqet e tyre zyrtare, të gjitha klubet e Anglisë konfirmojnë se nuk do të jenë pjesë e Superligës.

Madje, klubi i Arsenali u kërkoi falje tifozëve të tyre, duke u thënë se nuk do ta përsërisin një gabim të tillë më./Lajmi.net/

 

 

 

 

