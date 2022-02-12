Formacionet zyrtare: Liverpool – Leeds

19:47 | 23 Shkurt 2022
19:47 | 23 Shkurt 2022

Sonte (e mërkurë) do zhvillohet përballja interesante ndërmjet Liverpoolit dhe Leeds United.

Kjo përballje duhet të ishte zhvilluar në xhiron e 19-të, por u shty shkaku i pandemisë së COVID-19, shkruan lajmi.net.

Formacionet zyrtare tashmë janë mësuar:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Leeds: Meslier; Firpo, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Ndeshja zhvillohet në “Anfield” dhe nis në ora 20:45./Lajmi.net/

