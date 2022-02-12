Formacionet zyrtare: Liverpool – Leeds

Kjo përballje duhet të ishte zhvilluar në xhiron e 19-të, por u shty shkaku i pandemisë së COVID-19, shkruan lajmi.net.
Formacionet zyrtare tashmë janë mësuar:
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Diaz, Mane, Salah
🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴
How we line up to face @LUFC 👊 #LIVLEE
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2022
Leeds: Meslier; Firpo, Struijk, Ayling, Dallas; Forshaw, Klich; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James
📋 Two changes for #LUFC, Llorente and Koch out, Raphinha and Firpo in pic.twitter.com/ZbHmtc722n
— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 23, 2022
Ndeshja zhvillohet në “Anfield” dhe nis në ora 20:45./Lajmi.net/