Shpërthim i madh në Beograd, dy të vdekur dhe 15 të lënduar

Shpërthimi i madh, sipas mediave serbe ka ndodhur në një fabrikë që merret me prodhimin e armëve, transmeton lajmi.net.

Zjarrfikësit janë ende në vendin e ngjarjes dhe po merren me lokalizimin e zjarrit.

🇷🇸 The explosion occurred at a factory for the production of equipment for dispersing clouds near Belgrade.

According to local media reports, two people were killed and 15 were injured. Firefighters are working at the site of the emergency. #Serbia pic.twitter.com/QN4BhFFh5L

