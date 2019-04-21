Reperi i njohur e quan 50 Cent “kancer të shoqërisë”

View this post on Instagram

THIS is why me and 50 will NEVER co exist he’s a parasite a cancer to the culture and our ppl… he comes out with music takes shots at me Kanye etc. comes out with liquor takes shots at Diddy comes out with his show takes shots at Taraji always downing his own ppl… always running his fucking yuk mouth until the smoke gets thick then you wanna make anonymous calls to the Feds and NYPD talking about you scared for your life… lmao smh then when the minister called for both of us to sit with him for hip hop unity you gave this man your ass to kiss complete definition of a SUCKER… I’m saying all this to say I will not be engaging in any more back and forth with this goofy ass nigger Curtis Ratson!!! #BootlickingkneekissingCOON #cloutchasingclown you can have all the money in the world can’t buy class… 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Iconn 12.XII.Twelve