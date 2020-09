Pas shumë muajsh pauzë, Rita Ora po i kthehet skenës së festivaleve

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to #HydeoutWorld. We have announced 11 new artists and 2 music labels! Andrew Rayel (Find Your Harmony) David Gravell (Find Your Harmony) Don Diablo Flux Pavilion Mark Sixma (Youtopia) Martin Garrix Nicky Romero Rita Ora Sam Feldt Live Tinashe Yellow Claw – Monstercat STMPD RCRDS The world's most immersive digital experience is coming in November 2020. Are you ready? Unlock a host of special perks by signing up for our mailing list! [Link in bio]