Ambasada e SHBA-së në Kosovë: Qëndrojmë me familjet e të zhdukurve nga lufta

Janë mbi 1600 persona të zhdukur nga lufta e fundit në Kosovë, shumica prej tyre fëmijë.

Today is Kosovo’s National Day of Missing Persons. After over two decades, families still lack answers and closure about their loved ones. Today, we stand together with family members who still – decades later – don’t know what happened to their missing loved ones. Finding…

