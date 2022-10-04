Three minors attack another with a knife, the victim ends up in the hospital

The Kosovo police have arrested three minors under the suspicion that they attacked another minor with a knife. The case happened in Podujevë, on Monday afternoon.

This is what the Kosovo Police announced through the 24-hour report, as they added that the victim ended up in the hospital for treatment, reports lajmi.net.

The suspects, according to the police, have been taken into custody.

“Str. June 19, Podujevë, 03.10.2022-15:15. Three Kosovar male suspects were arrested – minors, after they attacked (stabbed) the Kosovar male victim, also a minor. The victim was sent to KKUK for medical treatment, while the suspects after being interviewed by the decision of the prosecutor were sent to custody”, the announcement states.