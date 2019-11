Kim Kardashian me urim të veçantë për nënën e grimerit shqiptar

View this post on Instagram

First of all…Happy Birthday to @makeupbymario’s mom today because without her I wouldn’t be who I am today without Mario! This is a typical glam session with Mario and I. Me on my phone, him laser focused and us testing out new formula and colors. (This is not our final palette) KKW X MARIO The Artist and The Muse- Nov 22. 📷 @donnatrope