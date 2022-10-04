Guy from Podujeva is arrested after beating the sisters

The Kosovo Police have arrested a person in Podujevo after he allegedly physically abused his sisters. The case happened on Sunday. The suspect was interviewed and by the decision of the prosecutor was taken into custody. The case was initiated as domestic violence and destruction or damage to property. “Podujevo 02.10.2022-23:55. On 03.10.2022, the Kosovar…

English

04/10/2022 12:39

The Kosovo Police have arrested a person in Podujevo after he allegedly physically abused his sisters. The case happened on Sunday.

The suspect was interviewed and by the decision of the prosecutor was taken into custody.

The case was initiated as domestic violence and destruction or damage to property.

“Podujevo 02.10.2022-23:55. On 03.10.2022, the Kosovar male suspect was arrested after he physically abused his sisters. The suspect was interviewed and by the prosecutor’s decision he was taken into custody,” the police announced.

Artikuj të ngjashëm

October 4, 2022

Maliqi jokingly: A competition is announced for new people worthy of the leader

October 4, 2022

Minister Murati absent in the meeting, tense debate between political parties

Lajme të fundit

Prindërit kërkojnë që grevat në arsimin fillor të ndalohen me ligj

Bad News Eagles shkëlqejnë në “Dust 2” – mposhtin Eternal Fire

Ish-zv.ministri i Kurtit e quan padrejtësi mosdhënien e...

Reali mund  të futet në garë për Haaland...