Guy from Podujeva is arrested after beating the sisters

The Kosovo Police have arrested a person in Podujevo after he allegedly physically abused his sisters. The case happened on Sunday.

The suspect was interviewed and by the decision of the prosecutor was taken into custody.

The case was initiated as domestic violence and destruction or damage to property.

“Podujevo 02.10.2022-23:55. On 03.10.2022, the Kosovar male suspect was arrested after he physically abused his sisters. The suspect was interviewed and by the prosecutor’s decision he was taken into custody,” the police announced.