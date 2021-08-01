Formacionet zyrtare Man Utd – Leeds

12:34 | 14 Gusht 2021
12:34 | 14 Gusht 2021

Man United dhe Leeds United do të hapin ndeshjen e ditës së sotme, ku luajnë nga ora 13:30 në Old Trafford.

Tashmë janë publikuar formacionet e të dyja skuadrave.

Man Utd XI:

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, James, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood.

Leeds Utd XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

