Formacionet zyrtare Man Utd – Leeds

Tashmë janë publikuar formacionet e të dyja skuadrave.
Man Utd XI:
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, James, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood.
🚨 Presenting our first line-up of the 2021/22 #PL season…
Let’s do this, Reds! 🔴#MUFC | #MUNLEE
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021
Leeds Utd XI: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI… pic.twitter.com/DhqOCM9w29
— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 14, 2021