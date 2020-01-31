Dua Lipa sjell videoklipin e këngës “Physical”

View this post on Instagram

💎 Physical video is finally out!! I’ve been so so excited, holding onto this one and fizzing until release. I hope you love it as much as I do. So grateful and lucky I got to work with the most incredible team @lopeserranosol @lawebdecanada on this video. I’ve always been such a fan of their work and i’m so happy we got to create something really magical together. Thank you @charmladonna @aclark_4 @k_anehorn and the incredible dancers who so tirelessly performed so beautifully over 3, 16 hour days to have this come to life. And ofcourse the gang that really held down the fort and PULLED OUT THE LOOKS… I love you all so so so much @lorenzoposocco @lisaeldridgemakeup @annacofone @raeannhayden @pepejeans @nawalalkhedairy @julianrupert @neavesie @cazclayton @pixielevinson WE MADE THIS WITH LOVE!!! ENJOY!! 💎