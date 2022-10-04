British Prime Minister letter to Kurti: I will continue to follow Kosovo with great interest

04/10/2022 16:39

The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Liza Truss, in a letter sent to the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has said that she will follow him with great interest in what she called the process towards reform. The same emphasized that the United Kingdom was the first country to formally recognize Kosovo.

“The United Kingdom was proud to assist Kosovo in securing its independence, and to be the first country to formally recognize its independence in 2008. I will continue to follow Kosovo with great interest as you move forward with your process of reform”, it is stated, among other things, in the letter forwarded by the Office of the Prime Minister, writes lajmi.net.

Also, the head of the British executive has expressed thanks to the institutions of Kosovo for condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Truss also expressed thanks for Kurti’s condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the September 6 letter about her appointment as a Prime Minister of GB.

On September 6, Kurti sent a letter to Truss, saying that “the United Kingdom holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Kosovo because you supported us in our liberation struggle against a genocidal regime.” /Lajmi.net/

