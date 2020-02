Zjarrfikësja padit departamentin: Më pushuan nga puna për shkak të fotove të nxehta në Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Anyone else feel like 2020 been testing them lately or is that just me!? 🤨. 🤓2032 is gonna be my year. Just you wait.. – Jokes aside; If you want 2020 to be your year, Don't sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out & make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Unfollow negative people on social media. Post the swimsuit pic. Workout. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Show more gratitude. Ignore the haters. Practice self care. – Don't settle for basic baby, Extraordinary is where it's at.