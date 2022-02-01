Formacionet zyrtare: Liverpool – Cardiff

12:20 | 6 Shkurt 2022
12:20 | 6 Shkurt 2022

Janë publikuar formacionet zyrtare për ndeshjen Liverpool – Cardiff.

Skuadra e Liverpool luan në shtëpi në kuadër të Kupës FA, kundër Cardiff, shkruan lajmi.net.

‘Reds’ shihen si favoritët për të kaluar tutje.

Ndeshja mes Liverpool dhe Cardiff luhet me fillim nga ora 13:00.

Më poshtë lajmi.net ua përcjell formacionet zyrtare për këtë ndeshje. /Lajmi.net/

Liverpool:

Cardiff:

