Formacionet zyrtare: Liverpool – Cardiff

Skuadra e Liverpool luan në shtëpi në kuadër të Kupës FA, kundër Cardiff, shkruan lajmi.net.

‘Reds’ shihen si favoritët për të kaluar tutje.

Ndeshja mes Liverpool dhe Cardiff luhet me fillim nga ora 13:00.

Më poshtë lajmi.net ua përcjell formacionet zyrtare për këtë ndeshje. /Lajmi.net/

Liverpool:

🔴 #LIVCAR 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴

Here’s how we line-up for the #EmiratesFACup fourth round 👊

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2022