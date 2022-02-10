Protestuesit kundër luftës në Rusi e pësojnë keq nga Putini, këto janë pamjet nga Moska

Por, diktatori i Rusisë, Vladimir Putin, ka urdhëruar arrestimin e protestuesve, shkruan lajmi.net.

Kjo shihet edhe në disa pamje të publikuara nga mediat ndërkombëtare. /Lajmi.net/

“Police have been arresting people left and right. I myself was just arrested and put in that police van back there.” @asluhn is reporting from Moscow’s Pushkin Square as protests break out against the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/LybKu1YdN6

Went to the anti-war protest. Seems like police outnumbers us. The main protest location is completely sealed off. People are getting arrested indiscriminately for just being in the area. Just saw like 10 cops pin two or guys to the car pic.twitter.com/h9pM3JjNKL

— damnsyndie 🇺🇦🚩🇪🇺🇷🇺 (@damnsyndie) February 24, 2022