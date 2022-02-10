Protestuesit kundër luftës në Rusi e pësojnë keq nga Putini, këto janë pamjet nga Moska

18:14 | 24 Shkurt 2022
Pas nisjes së pushtimit të Ukrainës, në Rusi kanë shpërthyer protestat kundër luftës nga shumë qytetarë.

Por, diktatori i Rusisë, Vladimir Putin, ka urdhëruar arrestimin e protestuesve, shkruan lajmi.net.

Kjo shihet edhe në disa pamje të publikuara nga mediat ndërkombëtare. /Lajmi.net/

 

