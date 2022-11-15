Nominimet e Grammy Awards 2023, Bebe Rexha shqiptarja e vetme e nominuar sivjet

Janë publikuar nominimet për mbrëmjen më të madhe muzikore të ndarjes së çmimeve, Grammy Awards 2023.

Beyonca është artistja më e nominuar për edicionin e 65-të të çmimeve vjetore, falë këngëve të suksesshme nga albumi i saj i fundit “Renaissance”.

E vetmja artiste shqiptare me renome botërore e nominuar për Grammy Awards 2023 është këngëtarja me origjinë nga Maqedonia, Bebe Rexha.

Ajo është në garë për të fituar mimin “Kënga më e mirë ritmike/elektronike” për këngën e saj “I’m good (Blue)” në bashkëpunim me DJ-in e famshëm, David Guetta.

Ky është nominimi i tretë i saj për Grammy në karrierë, pas dy nominimeve paraprake që ka pasur në vitin 2019, e që fatkeqësisht nuk kishte fituar asnjërin prej tyre.

Kjo është lista e plotë e nominimeve për Grammy Awards 2023, e shpallur nga Akademia e Regjistrimit të muzikës në Los Angeles:

INCIZIMI MUZIKOR I VITIT

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

ALBUMI I VITIT

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

KËNGA E VITIT

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

ARTISTI I RI MË I MIRË

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË SOLO E ZHANRIT POP

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË DUO/GRUP

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

KËNGA MË E MIRË I ZHANRIT POP

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones

“Evergreen,” Pentatonix

“Thank You,” Diana Ross

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT POP

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

KËNGA MË E MIRË RITMIKE/ELEKTRONIKE

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

ALBUMI MË I MIRË RITMIK/ELEKTRONIK

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol

ALBUMI MË I MIRË BASHKËKOHOR INSTRUMENTAL

“Between Dreaming and Joy,” Jeff Coffin

“Not Tight,” Domi & JD Beck

“Blooz,” Grant Geissman

“Jacob’s Ladder,” Brad Mehldau

“Empire Central,” Snarky Puppy

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT ROCK

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT METAL

“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost

“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

“Blackout,” Turnstile

KËNGA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT ROCK

“Black Summer,” Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout,” Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream,” Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)

“Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT ROCK

“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT ALTERNATIVE

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty,” Big Thief

“King,” Florence + the Machine

“Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT ALTERNATIVE

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT R&B

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

KËNGA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT R&B

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT R&B

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT RAP

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

KËNGA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT RAP

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“God Did,’ Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

“Wait for U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT RAP

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

PERFORMANCA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT COUNTRY

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

PERFORMANCA DUO/GRUP MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT COUNTRY

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

KËNGA MË E MIRË E ZHANRIT COUNTRY

“Circles Around This Town,” Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was a Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

“’Til You Can’t,” Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

ALBUMI MË I MIRË I ZHANRIT COUNTRY

“Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest,” Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson. /Telegrafi/