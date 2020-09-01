Kim thekson format trupore me veshjen e ngushtë, duket provokuese

View this post on Instagram

To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we’re giving thanks to our amazing community! I’m so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a some of the most beautiful women who inspire me. Thank you to everyone who has made Skims possible. It’s been an incredible year and I’m so thankful for your support. Go to my Instagram Stories to see all of the billboards!!!