Kim thekson format trupore me veshjen e ngushtë, duket provokuese

Kim Kardashian është shfaqur tejet joshëse teksa po reklamonte koleksionin e saj të të brendshmeve, shkruan lajmi.net.
Ajo e ka marrë si zakonisht gjithë vëmendjen me veshjen që ka zgjedhur dhe sigurisht se të gjithë e kanë kthyer kokën drejt saj.
Kim ka treguar po ashtu format e saj trupore dhe këtë gjë e bën vazhdimisht në ndërkohë që prezanton të brendshmet.
Në postimin e saj shihen edhe gra të tjera./Lajmi.net/
To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we’re giving thanks to our amazing community! I’m so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a some of the most beautiful women who inspire me. Thank you to everyone who has made Skims possible. It’s been an incredible year and I’m so thankful for your support. Go to my Instagram Stories to see all of the billboards!!!