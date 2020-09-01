Të Infektuar: 13454

Të Shëruar: 9595

Të Vdekur: 525

Kim thekson format trupore me veshjen e ngushtë, duket provokuese

23:08 | 1 Shtator 2020
23:08 | 1 Shtator 2020

Kim i ka provokuar ndjekësit e saj.

Kim Kardashian është shfaqur tejet joshëse teksa po reklamonte koleksionin e saj të të brendshmeve, shkruan lajmi.net.

Ajo e ka marrë si zakonisht gjithë vëmendjen me veshjen që ka zgjedhur dhe sigurisht se të gjithë e kanë kthyer kokën drejt saj.

Kim ka treguar po ashtu format e saj trupore dhe këtë gjë e bën vazhdimisht në ndërkohë që prezanton të brendshmet.

Në postimin e saj shihen edhe gra të tjera./Lajmi.net/

23:09 | 1 Shtator 2020

Wuhan, ish-epiqendra e koronavirusit rikthen nxënësit në shkolla
22:46 | 1 Shtator 2020

Nuk ka maska në Suedi, vazhdon rënia e rasteve të reja prej qershorit
22:40 | 1 Shtator 2020

​Trump mohon të ketë pasur sulm në tru: Jam viktimë e lajmeve të rreme
22:21 | 1 Shtator 2020

​Kroacia merr ofertë për blerjen e aeroplanëve amerikanë
19:08 | 1 Shtator 2020

​Konflikti me Turqinë, Franca furnizon Greqinë me aeroplanë

Lajme të fundit