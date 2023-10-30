Jude Bellingham e fiton çmimin “Kopa Trophy”

Jude Bellingham ka fituar çmimin “Kopa Trophy” për vitin 2023, i cili i takon futbollistit më të mirë nën moshën 21-vjeç. Ylli i ri anglez në sezonin e fundit regjistroi 51 paraqitje, teksa shënoi 15 gola dhe shtoi 8 asistime. Mesfushori i Real Madridit çmimin e pranoi nga Eden Hazard, ish-kapiteni i Belgjikës. Jude Bellingham…

Sport

30/10/2023 21:22

Jude Bellingham ka fituar çmimin “Kopa Trophy” për vitin 2023, i cili i takon futbollistit më të mirë nën moshën 21-vjeç.

Ylli i ri anglez në sezonin e fundit regjistroi 51 paraqitje, teksa shënoi 15 gola dhe shtoi 8 asistime.

Mesfushori i Real Madridit çmimin e pranoi nga Eden Hazard, ish-kapiteni i Belgjikës.

Artikuj të ngjashëm

October 30, 2023

Haaland fiton çmimin e sulmuesit më të mirë të vitit

October 30, 2023

Emiliano Martinez, është shpallur portieri më i mirë në botë

October 30, 2023

Vinicius Junior ka fituar çmimin “Socrates”

October 30, 2023

FFK lanson strategjinë për futbollin e femrave, synimi dhe misioni fuqizimi...

October 30, 2023

Yjet zbarkojnë në ceremoni, gjithçka gati për “Topin e Artë”

October 30, 2023

Atalanta e fiton derbin e shqiptarëve ndaj Empolit

Lajme të fundit

Haaland fiton çmimin e sulmuesit më të mirë të vitit

Dyshohet se u shoqëruan me persona me të...

Emiliano Martinez, është shpallur portieri më i mirë në botë

Regjistrimi i veturave të serbëve me targa “KM” falas: MPB del me detaje