Jude Bellingham e fiton çmimin “Kopa Trophy”

Jude Bellingham ka fituar çmimin “Kopa Trophy” për vitin 2023, i cili i takon futbollistit më të mirë nën moshën 21-vjeç.
Ylli i ri anglez në sezonin e fundit regjistroi 51 paraqitje, teksa shënoi 15 gola dhe shtoi 8 asistime.
Mesfushori i Real Madridit çmimin e pranoi nga Eden Hazard, ish-kapiteni i Belgjikës.
Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Kopa Trophy, congrats 👏#ballondor pic.twitter.com/Od05dyIecy
