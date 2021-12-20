Formacionet zyrtare: Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

Dy klubet duan ta mbyllin me rezultat pozitiv vitin 2021, edhe pse të kanë mungesa të shumta, shkruan lajmi.net.
Real Madrid ka plotë 12 lojtarë me COVID-19, derisa yjet kryesorë të Athletic Bilbaos janë të lënduar, por ka edhe prej atyre me koronavirus.
Formacionet zyrtare:
Athletic Bilbao: Agierrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Nunez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Garcia, Vendecor, Munain; Sancet, Williams
LINE-UP I The 1️⃣1️⃣ Lions set to face @realmadriden at San Mamés tonight in what is our last match of 2021! 👇#AthleticRealMadrid #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/66IlUxZ0Lt
— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 22, 2021
Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Nacho, Militao, Lucas; Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius.
📋✅ ¡Nuestro 𝗫𝗜 inicial 🆚 @AthleticClub! @UnicajaBanco | #AthleticRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/KZeFX89M6w
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 22, 2021
Ndeshja nis në ora 21:30./Lajmi.net/