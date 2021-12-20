Formacionet zyrtare: Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

Dy klubet duan ta mbyllin me rezultat pozitiv vitin 2021, edhe pse të kanë mungesa të shumta, shkruan lajmi.net.

Real Madrid ka plotë 12 lojtarë me COVID-19, derisa yjet kryesorë të Athletic Bilbaos janë të lënduar, por ka edhe prej atyre me koronavirus.

Formacionet zyrtare:

Athletic Bilbao: Agierrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Nunez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Garcia, Vendecor, Munain; Sancet, Williams

