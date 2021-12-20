Formacionet zyrtare: Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

20:22 | 22 Dhjetor 2021
20:22 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

Real Madrid është mysafir i Athletic Bilbaos, sfida e fundit që do zhvillohet këtë vit për të dy skuadrat.

Dy klubet duan ta mbyllin me rezultat pozitiv vitin 2021, edhe pse të kanë mungesa të shumta, shkruan lajmi.net.

Real Madrid ka plotë 12 lojtarë me COVID-19, derisa yjet kryesorë të Athletic Bilbaos janë të lënduar, por ka edhe prej atyre me koronavirus.

Formacionet zyrtare:

Athletic Bilbao: Agierrezabala; De Marcos, Yeray, Nunez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Garcia, Vendecor, Munain; Sancet, Williams

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Nacho, Militao, Lucas; Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicius.

Ndeshja nis në ora 21:30./Lajmi.net/

14:22 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

Tony Blair: Nëse nuk jeni vaksinuar ndaj COVID-19, jeni idiotë
09:10 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

Gjermani: Berlini zgjedh gruan e parë në krye të Bashkisë
08:32 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

Gjermania shtrëngon masat në prag të festave, këto janë rregullat e reja
08:06 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

Sektorët ku do të ketë rritje të pagave vitin e ardhshëm në Zvicër
00:11 | 22 Dhjetor 2021

​Blinken: Nuk ka plane për një takim Biden-Putin

Lajme të fundit