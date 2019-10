Ava merr çmim të rëndësishëm, falënderon edhe fansat LGBTI për mbështetjen

View this post on Instagram

I’m feel honored to accept the @attitudemag Breakthrough Award!!!! I have to say a massive thank you to everyone at Attitude for putting me on the COVER 😭 – you’ve supported me from day one, your love has meant the world to me and I thank u for everything you stand for. I also have to thank my LGBTQ+ Avatars, you guys are the absolute best fans and are THE REASON I do this!!!! I feel so grateful to be here in the UK and I love you all, I’m so excited for you to see what’s coming. ❤️🌈 #attitudeawards