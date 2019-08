Anxhelina pozon në shtrat me grimerin, ky i fundit dedikim special për të

View this post on Instagram

God Blessed me with my best friend for life almost 6 years ago @anxhelina who later on, as years have gone by has become like my own blood. 👫 we’ve been through some shit together, y’all have nooo clue. But if there’s one person i can count on the most (aside from my family of course) its @anxhelina. I love you 🌙🔄🌎 #family #Friends