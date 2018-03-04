Këto janë nominimet në 24 kategoritë për ‘Oscars 2018’

Nominimet për edicionin e 90-të të ndarjes së çmimeve Oscar u bënë publike më 23 janar nga Samuel Goldwyn Theater në Beverly Hills të Kalifornisë.

Presidenti i Akademisë, John Bailey, i shoqëruar nga Tiffany Haddish dhe Andy Serkis treguan nominimet në 24 kategoritë. “The Shape of Water” udhëheq me 13 nominime, i ndjekur nga “Dunkirk” me tetë dhe “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” me shtatë.

Më poshtë jua sjellim listën e plotë të nominimeve për ‘Oscars 2018’:

Filmi më i mirë

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aktorja më e mirë në rol kryesor

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Aktori më i mirë në rol kryesor

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Regjisori më i mirë

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur

Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory

The Disaster Artist –Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber

Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound – Virgil Williams, Dee Rees

Skenari më i mirë origjinal

The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird –Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj

A Fantastic Woman (Kili)

The Insult (Libia)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body and Soul (Hungaria)

The Square (Suedia)

Kolona zanore

Mighty River – Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)

The Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

Stand Up for Something – Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)

Muzika më e mirë

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Filmi i animuar

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent