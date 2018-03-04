Këto janë nominimet në 24 kategoritë për ‘Oscars 2018’

Presidenti i Akademisë, John Bailey, i shoqëruar nga Tiffany Haddish dhe Andy Serkis treguan nominimet në 24 kategoritë. “The Shape of Water” udhëheq me 13 nominime, i ndjekur nga “Dunkirk” me tetë dhe “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” me shtatë.
Më poshtë jua sjellim listën e plotë të nominimeve për ‘Oscars 2018’:
Filmi më i mirë
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aktorja më e mirë në rol kryesor
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Aktori më i mirë në rol kryesor
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Regjisori më i mirë
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro
Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur
Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist –Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams, Dee Rees
Skenari më i mirë origjinal
The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird –Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh
Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj
A Fantastic Woman (Kili)
The Insult (Libia)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body and Soul (Hungaria)
The Square (Suedia)
Kolona zanore
Mighty River – Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)
The Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
Stand Up for Something – Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)
Muzika më e mirë
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
Filmi i animuar
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent