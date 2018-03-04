Këto janë nominimet në 24 kategoritë për ‘Oscars 2018’ – Lajmi.net
 
Këto janë nominimet në 24 kategoritë për ‘Oscars 2018’
Autori: Lajmi.net EntertainmentShowBiz 23:27, 4 March 2018
Nominimet për edicionin e 90-të të ndarjes së çmimeve Oscar u bënë publike më 23 janar nga Samuel Goldwyn Theater në Beverly Hills të Kalifornisë.

Presidenti i Akademisë, John Bailey, i shoqëruar nga Tiffany Haddish dhe Andy Serkis treguan nominimet në 24 kategoritë. “The Shape of Water” udhëheq me 13 nominime, i ndjekur nga “Dunkirk” me tetë dhe “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” me shtatë.

Më poshtë jua sjellim listën e plotë të nominimeve për ‘Oscars 2018’:

Filmi më i mirë
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aktorja më e mirë në rol kryesor
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post

Aktori më i mirë në rol kryesor
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Regjisori më i mirë
Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water – Guillermo Del Toro

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur
Call Me By Your Name – James Ivory
The Disaster Artist –Scott Neustadter & Michael H Weber
Logan – Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound – Virgil Williams, Dee Rees

Skenari më i mirë origjinal
The Big Sick – Emily V Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out – Jordan Peele
Lady Bird –Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh

Filmi më i mirë në gjuhë të huaj
A Fantastic Woman (Kili)
The Insult (Libia)
Loveless (Rusia)
On Body and Soul (Hungaria)
The Square (Suedia)

Kolona zanore
Mighty River – Mudbound (Mary J Blige, Raphael Saadiq & Taura Stinson)
The Mystery of Love – Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
Stand Up for Something – Marshall (Common & Diane Warren)
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)

Muzika më e mirë
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Filmi i animuar
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent

 

Dokumentari më i mirë
Abacus
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Kinematografia
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound – Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen

Kostumografia
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria and Abdul – Consolata Boyle

Makijazhi dhe stili
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski & Lucy Sibbick
Victoria and Abdul – Daniel Phillips & Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

Post-produksioni
Beauty and the Beast – Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 – Dennis Gassner; Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer
Dunkirk – Nathan Crowley; Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water – Paul Denham Austerberry; Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin

Efektet speciale
Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R Hoover
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner & Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza & Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan & Chris Corbould
War for Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon & Joel Whist

Regjia
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss & Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk – Lee Smith
I, Tonya – Tatiana S Riegel
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory

Zërimi
Baby Driver – Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green
Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson
The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Miksimi i zërit
Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H Ellis
Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A Rizzo
The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Filmi i shkurtë i animuar
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes

Filmi më i mirë i shkurtër
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us

Dokumentari më i mirë i shkurtër
Edith + Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop.

