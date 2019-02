Dua Lipa nuk ka të ndalur, e lumtur teksa pozon te statuja e saj e dyllit

View this post on Instagram

Last night I went to the unveiling of my Madame Tussaud’s London wax figure. I feel like I played it cool until I saw it in real life and felt like i was playing a staring game to see if it would blink. Totally surreal. Thank you to all the lovely fans that came down to share this moment with me!! I’ve missed you all so much 💕 also who can guess where the outfit on the waxwork is from? @madametussauds xx