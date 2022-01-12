ZYRTARE: Roma kompleton huazimin e Oliveira

Portugezi do të jetë pjesë e skuadrës italiane deri në sezonit, transmeton lajmi.net.

Roma përmes një komunikate zyrtare ka konfirmuar kompletimin e marrëveshjes për Oliveiran.

“Marrëveshje e kompletuar. Sergio Oliveira. Mirëserdhe te Giallorossi”, shkruhet në komunikatë.

🐺 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋 🤝 𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑻𝑬 🐺

🇵🇹 Sergio Oliveira 🇵🇹

👋 Welcome to the Giallorossi! 🇮🇹

We are proud to support the work @ICMEC_official and its affiliates do every day, searching for missing children around the world.

Information & awareness can reunite families. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PEMiz1v6GY

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 12, 2022