ZYRTARE: Roma kompleton huazimin e Oliveira

21:03 | 12 Janar 2022
Roma ka kompletuar huazimin e mesfushorit Sergi Oliveira.

Portugezi do të jetë pjesë e skuadrës italiane deri në sezonit, transmeton lajmi.net.

Roma përmes një komunikate zyrtare ka konfirmuar kompletimin e marrëveshjes për Oliveiran.

“Marrëveshje e kompletuar. Sergio Oliveira. Mirëserdhe te Giallorossi”, shkruhet në komunikatë.

Ndërkohë, lojtari do mbajë numrin 27 në fanellë./Lajmi.net/

