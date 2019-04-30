Trump: Embargo e plotë për Kubën nëse nuk i heq trupat nga Venezuela

Presidenti amerikan, Donald Trump, kërcënoi me një embargo të plotë bashkë me sanksionet e nivelit më të lartë për Kubën, nëse ajo nuk i ndalon operacionin e trupave në kryengritjen e Venezuelës.

“Shpresojmë që të gjithë ushtarët kubanë do të kthehen menjëherë dhe në mënyrë paqësore në ishullin e tyre”, tha Trupm në një seri postimesh në Twitter.

Zyrtarët kubanë kanë hedhur poshtë pretendimet e grupeve opozitare. Të martën, ministri i jashtëm kubanez Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla shkroi në Twitter se vendi ishte duke solidarizuar me presidentin Nicolás Maduro.

If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete….

