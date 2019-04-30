 Trump: Embargo e plotë për Kubën nëse nuk i heq trupat nga Venezuela – Lajmi.net
 
Trump: Embargo e plotë për Kubën nëse nuk i heq trupat nga Venezuela
Autori: Lajmi.net BotaLajme 23:48, 30 April 2019
Presidenti amerikan, Donald Trump, kërcënoi me një embargo të plotë bashkë me sanksionet e nivelit më të lartë për Kubën, nëse ajo nuk i ndalon operacionin e trupave në kryengritjen e Venezuelës.

“Shpresojmë që të gjithë ushtarët kubanë do të kthehen menjëherë dhe në mënyrë paqësore në ishullin e tyre”, tha Trupm në një seri postimesh në Twitter.

Zyrtarët kubanë kanë hedhur poshtë pretendimet e grupeve opozitare. Të martën, ministri i jashtëm kubanez Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla shkroi në Twitter se vendi ishte duke solidarizuar me presidentin Nicolás Maduro.

