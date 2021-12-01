Tristian Thompson: Relationship With Ex-Fling Was ‘Based OnSex’

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex, Tristan Thompson, has apparently admitted to his hooking up with Maralee Nichols as actually a three-months-long sexual affair at hotels, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

Tristan had already admitted to sleeping with the Texas trainer, but the paternity test she ordered for the baby boy she welcomed Dec. 1 has not yet been confirmed to be Tristan or not.

New information, however, has been revealed via court documents, which explain that while Tristan first shared that he had sex with the trainer several times around his 30th birthday in March (around the time he was dating Khloe), he’s now conceding that he and Maralee met up numerous times over three months for sexual encounters.

“As I stated, our relationship was based on sex. We would not have seen each other in Houston if we were not going to have sex. We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship. There was only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘what time’ we would hook up and what hotels would be used.”