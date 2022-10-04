The Municipality of Pristina has an announcement for citizens who use Termokos

The municipality of Pristina has informed the residents who live in the center of Pristina that on September 12, the installation of allocators and modern valves will begin.

They have asked the residents to open their doors to the authorizing teams, while if they are not at home, to contact the toll-free number in order to register in the database to obtain the equipment.

“On September 12, the installation of allocatos and modern valves will begin, in every apartment in the Center, which is a client of the Termokos heating plant. Please open the doors to authorized teams so that you too can benefit. If you will not be at home, please contact 080099000 as soon as possible so that you don’t miss the chance to get new equipment”, the announcement states.