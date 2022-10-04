The Municipality of Pristina has an announcement for citizens who use Termokos

The municipality of Pristina has informed the residents who live in the center of Pristina that on September 12, the installation of allocators and modern valves will begin. They have asked the residents to open their doors to the authorizing teams, while if they are not at home, to contact the toll-free number in order…

English

04/10/2022 16:39

The municipality of Pristina has informed the residents who live in the center of Pristina that on September 12, the installation of allocators and modern valves will begin.

They have asked the residents to open their doors to the authorizing teams, while if they are not at home, to contact the toll-free number in order to register in the database to obtain the equipment.

“On September 12, the installation of allocatos and modern valves will begin, in every apartment in the Center, which is a client of the Termokos heating plant. Please open the doors to authorized teams so that you too can benefit. If you will not be at home, please contact 080099000 as soon as possible so that you don’t miss the chance to get new equipment”, the announcement states.

 

Artikuj të ngjashëm

October 4, 2022

Crisis with doctors, Minister Latifi asks retired anesthesiologists for help

October 4, 2022

Salaries in the public sector are processed, but without the additional 50 euros

Lajme të fundit

LDK për mos ekzekutimin e pagave: Me hakmarrjen...

Tomori nuk e di nëse do të festojë...

Ku janë presidentja e kryeparlamentari? Osmani e Konjufca...

Punimet në rrjet, këto zona do të mbesin pa rrymë