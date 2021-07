SHBA-ja i reagon Serbisë pasi nderoi ish-kryexhandarin e sanksionuar nga Uashingtoni për vrasjen e vëllezërve Bytyçi

This was also the man in charge of the camp where the murdered remains of three Americans were found in 1999: Ylli, Agron, and Mehmet Bytyqi.

Radosavljevic was sanctioned by the U.S. for his credible involvement in their murders. He should face justice, not receive honors. https://t.co/lPaS0wjWLy

— Američka ambasada (@USEmbassySerbia) July 3, 2021