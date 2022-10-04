Salaries in the public sector are processed, but without the additional 50 euros

The Minister of Finance, Hekuran Murati has stated that the additional 50 euros for the public sector will not be paid in this salary, but in the next month.

In today’s meeting of the government, a package for dealing with inflation was approved, which was presented a few weeks ago, where Murati announced that the salaries have been processed.

During the government meeting, he said that all those who worked full-time, their salaries were processed, but without the additional 50 euros.

He has introduced points for monthly allowances until the end of the year for public sector workers.

“Within measure 3,6, all public sector employees, who have worked full-time during the month and who receive the primary basic salary up to one thousand euros, and who qualify for benefits are supported with an additional 50 euros from September to the end of the year. But, since the decision in being made now and the salaries have already ben processed, the September supplement will be applied together with the October supplement. So, in the month of October, they will receive the allowances for the month of September as well, and then for November and December, it will continue normally”, declared Murati.

The approved package has a value of 150 million euros, which foresees the subsidy of energy bills, doubling of pensions, support for students in the month of November and additions to the public sector.