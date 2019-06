Rita të dielën publikon dokumentarin për vizitën në Kosovë

View this post on Instagram

In April, I travelled to Kosovo in support of the @Socceraid for @unicef_uk to see the amazing work Unicef does to support and improve the lives of children. I visited a community kindergarten centre that supports local families by giving children a place to go every day to get hot meals, learn, develop and play. Tune in to Soccer Aid this Sunday at 6:30pm on @itv @wearestv1 to find out more about my trip and please give what you can so we can defend play for every child. 💙