Rita pas publikimit të këngës së re: Është shumë e veçantë për mua

⚡️CARRY ON⚡️ with @kygomusic @detectivepikachumovie out NOW! 💛 This song is so special to me and Im so happy that everyone gets to hear it finally 💛 Its such an honour to be the ONLY song on the whole score (and to have a little cameo in the film itself!) and to have it play in the end credits! Its so amazing to see @Pokemon come to life on the big screen! Thank you so much Rob Lettermen for giving Kygo and I this amazing opportunity and the creative freedom to make this song a reality I couldnt be happier🥰🥰 Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie is out May 10 I can’t wait for you all to see it!! Pika Pikaaaaaa!!! #CarryOn🕵🏼‍♀️💛