Rita Ora vjen krejt ndryshe në fotosesionin e ri

I’m so happy to announce that as part of my partnership with @ShoeDazzle we are launching the Women of the Future Fund, a $100,000 grant program for women in the arts 💃🏻 Women are underrepresented in creative industries through a lack of opportunity. With the Women of the Future Fund, ShoeDazzle and I will give three women a life-changing opportunity to continue creating art to make the world a more beautiful and equal place!! Applications are open now at the link in my bio and I will be picking the winners and announcing them in December! Tag who you think deserves this! 🥰 #RitaOraXShoeDazzle Photos: @ronanpark Make up: @mariebruce Styling: @rebeccacorbinmurray Hair: @rio_hair