Rita Ora paralajmëron gjëra të mëdha për 2020

Happy first birthday to Phoenix!! I can’t believe it’s been a year since the release of my second album!!! I wanna know your favourite song and your best memories of the album and tour!! Every song meant something from Your Song with @teddysphotos to Let you Love me! To lonely together with Avicii and the whole gang! @alesso @thisiswatt @alitamposi to Only want you and Anywhere to Ritual with @tiesto and @jonasblue I hope I didn’t miss any!✨💗💫 Thank you for helping this baby stream 2.2 Billion times worldwide and still counting!! . The support from all of you has been amazing not just in the last year but forever and I can’t wait to share all the things I’ve been working on next year!! #HappybirthdayPhoenix ❤️❤️❤️