Rita Ora bashkëpunon me kompaninë Conecuh për pije alkoolike

View this post on Instagram

Swipe up in story to read my @forbes exclusive!! ❤️❤️ I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with amazing brands and each time I learn something new about the business side of the industry. With this partnership I wanted push myself to take on a new role. Being Chief Creative Partner and shareholder with has allowed me to invest my time and energy in a new venture, which at its core highlights strong independent women. Working with Stella and visiting the distillery was an amazing experience and affirmed my desire to take on this position within the company. I can’t wait to toast this new partnership with my family, friends, and fans! Thank you @prosperotequila ❤️ #VivaPróspero #VivaconRita #ad