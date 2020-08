Rita mban koncert nga shtëpia për të mbledhur fornde për fëmijët e prekur nga kriza e COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

I’m so honoured to announce ‘Rita Ora: At Home for Generation Covid’ coming this Thursday at 6pm UK time on my IGTV in support of @Unicef_uk’s largest appeal in history!!! A whole generation of children are in danger and I hope this performance will raise vital funds to help protect children from the impact of #Coronavirus. As a Unicef UK Ambassador, I have seen the incredible work Unicef delivers first hand, so I encourage everyone to dig deep and give whatever they can. Together we can help stop the spread of Coronavirus and limit the impact on children’s lives. Watch the performance this Thursday 6th August and donate at the link in my bio to support children and families impacted by Coronavirus.