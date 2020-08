Rihanna bën thirrje për t’iu ndihmuar qytetarëve të Bejrutit

View this post on Instagram

Beirut has recently experienced a very devastating explosion that has left many people dead, injured, displaced from homes, families sleeping in the streets with their children and hospitals overcrowded due to the influx of injured patients seeking immediate medical attention – paired with the damage many of the hospital buildings have endured! If you would like to assist in the emergency response to the people of Beirut who have been affected by this, please feel free to donate to any of these organizations @preemptivelove @impact.lebanon @sadalsuudfoundation @savethechildren