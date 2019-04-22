Ramush Haradinaj tregon se me çfarë i ka lënë përshtypje Rita Ora

View this post on Instagram

Im still thinking about a few weeks ago visiting my hometown Kosovo and witnessing first hand how incredible @unicef_uk have been in supporting the children of our future. Giving them hope and belief and even someone who checks in their children’s health is so comforting. I even wanted to give the children some toys and I can’t tell you how happy they were it brought a tear to my eye being able to put a smile on these children’s faces. As ambassador of my country Kosovo it is my duty to make sure I can do all I can to shine light on charities like @unicef_uk who work so hard to ensure the importance of a child’s life. With your help we can really do more all over the world to keep supporting our future and @unicef_uk thank you 💙