Publikohet lista e plotë e nominimeve për “Oscars 2022”

Në vazhdimësi është publikuar edhe lista e plotë e nominimeve për këtë vit, shkruan lajmi.net.
“Belfast”, “West Side Story” dhe “Licorice Pizza” janë disa prej filmave që morën nominim në garë për çmimet e 94 të Akademisë Botërore.
Theksojmë se, çmimet e Akademisë do të mbahen me 27 mars të këtij viti ditë e diele.
Listën e plotë e nominimeve mund ta lexoni më poshtë:
Aktorja më e mirë në rolin kryesor:
Jessica Chastain-The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman-The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz-Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman-Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart-Spencer”
Aktori më i mirë në rolin dytësor:
Javier Bardem-Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch-The Poëer of the Dog
Andrew Garfield-Tick, Tick… Boom
Will Smith-King Richard
Denzel Washington-The Tragedy of Macbeth
Regjisori më i mirë:
Kenneth Branagh-Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi-Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson-Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion-The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg-West Side Story
Foto më e mirë:
Belfast
Coda
Drive My Car
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Aktorja në rolin dytësor:
Jessie Buckley-The Lost Daugter
Ariana DeBose-West Side Story
Judi Dench-Belfast
Kristen Dunst-The Power of the Dog
Anujanue Ellis-King Richard
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor:
Ciaran Hinds-Belfast
Troy Kotsur-Coda
Jesse Simmons-Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee-The Power of the Dog
Filmi më i mirë i huaj:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Dokumentari më i mirë në një temë të shkurtër:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding with Fire
Kënga më e mirë origjinale:
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
Filmi më i mirë i animuar:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Filmi me efektet vizuale më të mira:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Grimi dhe modelimi më i mirë i flokëve:
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Kinematografia më e mirë:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Editimi më i mirë i filmit:
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom
Dizenjimi më i mirë i kostumeve:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Westside Story
Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur:
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Skenari më i mirë (origjinal):
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World./Lajmi.net/