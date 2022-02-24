Publikohet lista e plotë e nominimeve për “Oscars 2022”

Në vazhdimësi është publikuar edhe lista e plotë e nominimeve për këtë vit, shkruan lajmi.net.

“Belfast”, “West Side Story” dhe “Licorice Pizza” janë disa prej filmave që morën nominim në garë për çmimet e 94 të Akademisë Botërore.

Theksojmë se, çmimet e Akademisë do të mbahen me 27 mars të këtij viti ditë e diele.

Listën e plotë e nominimeve mund ta lexoni më poshtë:

Aktorja më e mirë në rolin kryesor:

Jessica Chastain-The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman-The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz-Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman-Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart-Spencer”

Aktori më i mirë në rolin dytësor:

Javier Bardem-Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch-The Poëer of the Dog

Andrew Garfield-Tick, Tick… Boom

Will Smith-King Richard

Denzel Washington-The Tragedy of Macbeth

Regjisori më i mirë:

Kenneth Branagh-Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi-Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson-Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion-The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg-West Side Story

Foto më e mirë:

Belfast

Coda

Drive My Car

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Aktorja në rolin dytësor:

Jessie Buckley-The Lost Daugter

Ariana DeBose-West Side Story

Judi Dench-Belfast

Kristen Dunst-The Power of the Dog

Anujanue Ellis-King Richard

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor:

Ciaran Hinds-Belfast

Troy Kotsur-Coda

Jesse Simmons-Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee-The Power of the Dog

Filmi më i mirë i huaj:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Dokumentari më i mirë në një temë të shkurtër:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding with Fire

Kënga më e mirë origjinale:

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

Filmi më i mirë i animuar:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Filmi me efektet vizuale më të mira:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Grimi dhe modelimi më i mirë i flokëve:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Kinematografia më e mirë:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Editimi më i mirë i filmit:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom

Dizenjimi më i mirë i kostumeve:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Westside Story

Skenari më i mirë i përshtatur:

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Skenari më i mirë (origjinal):

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World.