Pse nuk ishte Kylie Jenner në ndejën private të Kim Kardashian në ishull?

Kim Kardashian kohën e fundit festoi ditëlindjen e 40-të, duke çuar një grup të miqve të saj të ngushtë në një ishull privat, shkruan Cosmopolitan, transmeton lajmi.net.
Udhëtimi nuk u prit edhe mirë nga publiku, fansat e akuzuan familjen që Kylie Jenner nuk ishte aty.
Ajo nuk është parë në asnjë nga postimet në profilet e familjes së famshme dhe as nuk kishte postuar në llogaritë e saj.
Kylie mungoi edhe në fotografinë kryesore të Kimit, ku shfaqet bashkë me Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall dhe Rob.
View this post on Instagram
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Kylie kishte munguar pasi kishte qenë në Huston bashkë me Travis.
Ndërkohë, Kylie nuk ishte gjithashtu e pranishme në episodin e 40-vjetorit të Kim për |Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. /Lajmi.net/
View this post on Instagram