Pas suksesit në futboll, Kosova tani përfaqësohet nga ekipi ‘Zana’ në festivalin filmik të Torontos

View this post on Instagram

Tonight for the first time in Albanian history, world premiere in Toronto will be an Kosovar movie. Kosovo has a history, it has artists, a heart and strength to tell the world that we do know. I thank all of those in this life who believe in me, and i thank Antoneta for trusting me with this hard role of Lume. I will never achieve alone without the support of artists, and tonight i will be shinning in Drenusha Xharra’s dress… My dear family and my friends are my motivation! Tonight i’ll hold your hands because i know that you’re gonna be all with me. Wish me luck, i love you so much! @drenushaxharra @beatrashehu @elaa_kosovo @studio.adrianalashes @browsbyfjollaa