Pas kritikave që ia bëri, Bebe Rexha ndërron producentin?

Bebe Rexha dje kishte publikuar një fotografi në bikini dhe si shkrim kishte lënë edhe disa fjalë ‘thumbuese’ në drejtim të producentit të saj, shkruan lajmi.net.
Shefi ekzekutiv po e kritikonte këngëtaren për imazhet që po publikon ‘kinse’ po ja humbin reputacionin e një tekst shkrueses.
Por në komentet që ka marrë artistja nga Dibra në postimin ku mbronë veprimet e saj ka marrë komente mbështetëse dhe në bazë replikave që pranoi duket se Rexhën shumë lehtë mund ta shohim me një producent të ri.
Taylor Swift ishte në mesin e shumë komentuesve e cila në postimin e Rexhës la këtë koment: “Shkarkoji ata, të bashkohen 29 vjeçarët” duke nxitur kështu mendimet për një bashkim Rexha-Swift . /Lajmi.net/
View this post on Instagram
I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29. I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound “younger.” I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.