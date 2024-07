Osmani pas atentatit ndaj Trump: Çdo lloj dhune politike është absolutisht e papranueshme

Çdo lloj dhune politike kudo është absolutisht e papranueshme dhe ne e dënojmë ashpër atë”, ka shkruar Osmani.

We stand in full solidarity with former President @realDonaldTrump, his family, and all Americans affected by the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally.

Any kind of political violence anywhere is absolutely unacceptable and we strongly condemn it.

