Nesër pritet të nënshkruhen pesë marrëveshje në kuadër të “Open Ballkan”

Sipas agjendës në këto takime pritet të diskutohen dhe nënshkruhen pesë marrëveshje:

Ato janë:

1-Një treg i përbashkët dhe i lirë pune mes Shqipërisë, Serbisë dhe Maqedonisë së Veriut.

2-Ngritja e një skeme të përbashkët ndërlidhje elektronike identifikimi për qytetarët në Ballkanin Perëndimor.

3-Marrëveshje ndërqeveritare mes Shqipërisë, Serbisë dhe Maqedonisë së Veriut për bashkëpunimin në fushën e veterinarisë, sigurisë ushqimore, atë të fitosanitarisë në Ballkanin Perëndimor.

4-Marrëveshje Shqipëri-Serbi për njohjen e ndërsjellë të operatorit ekonomik për siguri (AEOS).

5-Marrëveshje Shqipëri-Maqedoni e Veriut për njohjen e ndërsjelltë të operatorit ekonomik për siguri (AEOS).

Po ashtu është planifikuar edhe mbajtja e Forumit Rajonal pët Agrikulturë dhe Bashkëpunim Rajonal.

Konkluzionet e këtij takimi të “Open Balkan”. do të bëhen publike nga kryeministri Edi Rama, kryeministri i Maqedonisë së Veriut, Zoran Zaev, dhe presidenti serb, Aleksandar Vuçiq, rreth orës 13:00 të së martës.

Agjendën e plotë mund ta gjeni mëposhtë:

AGENDA OF THE “OPEN BALKAN” SUMMIT

20-21 December, 2021

Monday, December 20th

Accommodation of leaders and delegations at Hotel Rogner, Tirana

8.30 – Departure to Fish City, Elbasan

19.00 – Official dinner of leaders and delegations (Fish City, Elbasan)

Main table:

H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia

Mrs. Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Finance and Economy of Albania

Mrs. Frida Krifca, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Albania

Mr. Branislav Nedimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry

and Water Management of SerbiaMr. Siniša Mali, Minister of Finance of Serbia

Mr. Dimitar Kovacevski, Deputy Minister for Finance of North Macedonia

Mr. Trajan Dimkovski, Deputy Minister for Agriculture of North Macedonia

Mr. Marko Cadez, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia

Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Albania

Mr. Antoni Peshev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North

Macedonia

Mr. Jim O’Brien, Senior Advisor at Atlantic Council

Mr. Alex Soros, Deputy Chair of the Open Society Foundations

Buffet dinner will be provided for the rest of the delegations

Tuesday, December 21st

09.00 – Arrival of the leaders and delegations at the Palace of Brigades (photo opportunity)

09.05 – Meeting of the 3 leaders (Venue: Palace of Brigades)

H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia

09.30 – Plenary session

Format: 1+2(main table)+3(seating behind)

Opening remarks (3-5 minutes):

H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia

H.E. Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood (online)

Mrs. Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council

Mr. Emir Djikic, Director of the CEFTA Secretariat

Mr. Matej Zakonjšek, Director of the Transport Community

Mr. Marko Cadez, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia

Heads of chambers of commerce also attending the session:

Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Albania

Mr. Antoni Peshev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Macedonia

Working language: English

10.30 – Coffee break

10.45 – Leaders’ discussion on the Future Agenda for the Open Balkans

Format: 1+3

Moderating and presenting: Atlantic Council (3 representatives)

Working language: English

11.30 – Signing ceremony

Agreement on conditions for free access to the labour market in the Western Balkans.

Signature level: Leaders

Agreement on interconnection of schemes for electronic identification of the citizens of the Western Balkans.

Signature level: Leaders

Agreement between the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania and Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on cooperation in the field of veterinary, food and feed safety and phytosanitary in the Western Balkans.

Signature level: Leaders

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual recognition of authorised economic operator – security and safety (AEOS) authorisations.

Signature level: Minister of Economy and Finance

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual recognition of authorised economic operator – security and safety (AEOS) authorisations.

Signature level: Minister of Economy and Finance

Language: English

12.00 – Regional Forum on Agriculture and Regional Cooperation

Panel participants:

H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania

Mrs. Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Finance and Economy of Albania

Mrs. Frida Krifca, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Albania

H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia

Mr. Branislav Nedimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry

and Water Management of Serbia

Mr. Siniša Mali, Minister of Finance of Serbia

H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia

Mr. Dimitar Kovacevski, Deputy Minister for Finance of North Macedonia

Mr. Trajan Dimkovski, Deputy Minister for Agriculture of North Macedonia

Moderator: Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry

of Albania

Also attending the session:

Heads of chambers of commerce + 5 agribusiness representatives

Intervention of leaders (3 minutes each) and ministers (5 minutes each).

Heads of the chambers of commerce and representatives of agribusiness ask

questions and address various issues related to cooperation in this field.

(15 minutes).

Working language: English

13.00 – Joint press conference of the three leaders of the Open Balkan Initiative

Language: Albanian, with Albanian-English-Serbian / Macedonian translation

14.00 – Official lunch

Main table format: 1+1

Rest of the delegations sit at surrounding tables

16.00 – Departure of delegations