Nesër pritet të nënshkruhen pesë marrëveshje në kuadër të “Open Ballkan”

Sipas agjendës në këto takime pritet të diskutohen dhe nënshkruhen pesë marrëveshje:
Ato janë:
1-Një treg i përbashkët dhe i lirë pune mes Shqipërisë, Serbisë dhe Maqedonisë së Veriut.
2-Ngritja e një skeme të përbashkët ndërlidhje elektronike identifikimi për qytetarët në Ballkanin Perëndimor.
3-Marrëveshje ndërqeveritare mes Shqipërisë, Serbisë dhe Maqedonisë së Veriut për bashkëpunimin në fushën e veterinarisë, sigurisë ushqimore, atë të fitosanitarisë në Ballkanin Perëndimor.
4-Marrëveshje Shqipëri-Serbi për njohjen e ndërsjellë të operatorit ekonomik për siguri (AEOS).
5-Marrëveshje Shqipëri-Maqedoni e Veriut për njohjen e ndërsjelltë të operatorit ekonomik për siguri (AEOS).
Po ashtu është planifikuar edhe mbajtja e Forumit Rajonal pët Agrikulturë dhe Bashkëpunim Rajonal.
Konkluzionet e këtij takimi të “Open Balkan”. do të bëhen publike nga kryeministri Edi Rama, kryeministri i Maqedonisë së Veriut, Zoran Zaev, dhe presidenti serb, Aleksandar Vuçiq, rreth orës 13:00 të së martës.
Agjendën e plotë mund ta gjeni mëposhtë:
AGENDA OF THE “OPEN BALKAN” SUMMIT
20-21 December, 2021
Monday, December 20th
Accommodation of leaders and delegations at Hotel Rogner, Tirana
8.30 – Departure to Fish City, Elbasan
19.00 – Official dinner of leaders and delegations (Fish City, Elbasan)
Main table:
H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia
Mrs. Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Finance and Economy of Albania
Mrs. Frida Krifca, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Albania
Mr. Branislav Nedimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry
and Water Management of SerbiaMr. Siniša Mali, Minister of Finance of Serbia
Mr. Dimitar Kovacevski, Deputy Minister for Finance of North Macedonia
Mr. Trajan Dimkovski, Deputy Minister for Agriculture of North Macedonia
Mr. Marko Cadez, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia
Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Albania
Mr. Antoni Peshev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North
Macedonia
Mr. Jim O’Brien, Senior Advisor at Atlantic Council
Mr. Alex Soros, Deputy Chair of the Open Society Foundations
Buffet dinner will be provided for the rest of the delegations
Tuesday, December 21st
09.00 – Arrival of the leaders and delegations at the Palace of Brigades (photo opportunity)
09.05 – Meeting of the 3 leaders (Venue: Palace of Brigades)
H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia
09.30 – Plenary session
Format: 1+2(main table)+3(seating behind)
Opening remarks (3-5 minutes):
H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia
H.E. Olivér Várhelyi, Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood (online)
Mrs. Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council
Mr. Emir Djikic, Director of the CEFTA Secretariat
Mr. Matej Zakonjšek, Director of the Transport Community
Mr. Marko Cadez, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia
Heads of chambers of commerce also attending the session:
Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Albania
Mr. Antoni Peshev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of North Macedonia
Working language: English
10.30 – Coffee break
10.45 – Leaders’ discussion on the Future Agenda for the Open Balkans
Format: 1+3
Moderating and presenting: Atlantic Council (3 representatives)
Working language: English
11.30 – Signing ceremony
- Agreement on conditions for free access to the labour market in the Western Balkans.
Signature level: Leaders
- Agreement on interconnection of schemes for electronic identification of the citizens of the Western Balkans.
Signature level: Leaders
- Agreement between the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania and Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on cooperation in the field of veterinary, food and feed safety and phytosanitary in the Western Balkans.
Signature level: Leaders
- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual recognition of authorised economic operator – security and safety (AEOS) authorisations.
Signature level: Minister of Economy and Finance
- Agreement between the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on mutual recognition of authorised economic operator – security and safety (AEOS) authorisations.
Signature level: Minister of Economy and Finance
Language: English
12.00 – Regional Forum on Agriculture and Regional Cooperation
Panel participants:
H.E. Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
Mrs. Delina Ibrahimaj, Minister of Finance and Economy of Albania
Mrs. Frida Krifca, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Albania
H.E. Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia
Mr. Branislav Nedimović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry
and Water Management of Serbia
Mr. Siniša Mali, Minister of Finance of Serbia
H.E. Zoran Zaev, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia
Mr. Dimitar Kovacevski, Deputy Minister for Finance of North Macedonia
Mr. Trajan Dimkovski, Deputy Minister for Agriculture of North Macedonia
Moderator: Mrs. Ines Muçostepa, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry
of Albania
Also attending the session:
Heads of chambers of commerce + 5 agribusiness representatives
Intervention of leaders (3 minutes each) and ministers (5 minutes each).
Heads of the chambers of commerce and representatives of agribusiness ask
questions and address various issues related to cooperation in this field.
(15 minutes).
Working language: English
13.00 – Joint press conference of the three leaders of the Open Balkan Initiative
Language: Albanian, with Albanian-English-Serbian / Macedonian translation
14.00 – Official lunch
Main table format: 1+1
Rest of the delegations sit at surrounding tables
16.00 – Departure of delegations