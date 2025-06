Marta Kos lajmërohet nga Shkupi, nesër takon liderët e Ballkanit Perëndimor, Kurti e Vuçiq do të jenë aty

Happy to be in 🇲🇰Skopje for the Western Balkans leaders’ meeting.

Good exchange with @MickoskiHM, whom I thanked for hosting tomorrow’s Summit.

Our Growth Plan is already improving lives across the region, but we can do more! Tomorrow will be about delivering more & faster. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eleDG9pfbw

— Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) June 30, 2025