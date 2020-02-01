Lista e plotë e nominimeve për ‘Oscar 2020’

Ceremonia e këtij viti për ‘Oscar’, e cila – edhe një herë – nuk do të ketë prezantues, është vendosur të zhvillohet në Los Angeles më 9 shkurt. Të nominuiarit u prezantuan nga Issa Rae dhe John Cho.

Joker kryeson ‘paketën’ e këtij viti me 11 nominime (njëjt janë nominuar edhe filmat Ben-Hur , Titanic dhe The Loprd of the Rings: The return of King ) me The Irishman, 1917 , Once Upon a Time at Hollywood të gjithë pas tyre me afër 10 nominime.

Kjo është lista e plotë e të nominuarve për çmimet ‘Oscar’ të këtij viti:

Filmi më i mirë

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Aktori më i mirë në rol kryesor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Aktorja më e mirë në rol kryesor

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Regjisori më i mirë

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Skenari më i mirë i adaptuar

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Skenari më i mirë origjinal

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Dizajni më i mirë

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Montazha më e mirë

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Kinematografia

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Efektet vizuele

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Dizajni në kostume

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Muzika më e mirë origjinale

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Dokumentari më i mirë

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Dokumentari i shkurtër

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Grimi dhe Flokët

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)

I Lost My Body (Netflix)

Klaus (Netflix)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Pixar)

Filmi i animuar i shkurtër

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Filmi më i mirë i metrazhit të shkurtër

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Kënga më e mirë origjinale

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo