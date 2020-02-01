Lista e plotë e nominimeve për ‘Oscar 2020’

Ceremonia e këtij viti për ‘Oscar’, e cila – edhe një herë – nuk do të ketë prezantues, është vendosur të zhvillohet në Los Angeles më 9 shkurt. Të nominuiarit u prezantuan nga Issa Rae dhe John Cho.
Joker kryeson ‘paketën’ e këtij viti me 11 nominime (njëjt janë nominuar edhe filmat Ben-Hur , Titanic dhe The Loprd of the Rings: The return of King ) me The Irishman, 1917 , Once Upon a Time at Hollywood të gjithë pas tyre me afër 10 nominime.
Kjo është lista e plotë e të nominuarve për çmimet ‘Oscar’ të këtij viti:
Kjo është lista e plotë:
Filmi më i mirë
1917 (Universal)
Ford v Ferrari (Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)
Aktori më i mirë në rol kryesor
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Aktorja më e mirë në rol kryesor
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Regjisori më i mirë
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Skenari më i mirë i adaptuar
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Skenari më i mirë origjinal
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Dizajni më i mirë
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Montazha më e mirë
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)
The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parasite (Jinmo Yang)
Kinematografia
1917 (Roger Deakins)
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Efektet vizuele
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Dizajni në kostume
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Muzika më e mirë origjinale
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)
Marriage Story (Randy Newman)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Dokumentari më i mirë
American Factory (Netflix)
The Cave (National Geographic)
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
For Sama (PBS)
Honeyland (Neon)
Dokumentari i shkurtër
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Grimi dhe Flokët
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Filmi më i mirë i animuar
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks)
I Lost My Body (Netflix)
Klaus (Netflix)
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)
Toy Story 4 (Pixar)
Filmi i animuar i shkurtër
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Filmi më i mirë i metrazhit të shkurtër
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Kënga më e mirë origjinale
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo