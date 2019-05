Linda Halimi befason me veprimin para lindjes së vajzës

View this post on Instagram

Birth Delivery -Raw Footage! -link on bio for entire video ! The day my entire life changed forever! -Moments before Kaimana graced us with her appearance! This is the day when I faced my worst fears,anxieties,excitement,happiness, purest love known to Humanity! I was obviously swollen, vulnerable,emotional! I tried to make my last moments of pregnancy fun! And this song by Ariana, gave me sense of pride and divinity on a whole another level! God is indeed a woman! March 11,2019 (Raw&unfiltered) I do not own any rights to the song in the background! #babies #cute #baby #babiesofinstagram #babymodel #birth #birthday #girl #hospital #lindita #atlanta #atl #god #is #a #woman #womenempowerment #women #empowerment #fun #bts #raw #footage