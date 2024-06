Kurti e Sir Chakrabarti diskutuan për anëtarësimin e Kosovës në BERZH

A great pleasure to welcome to Kosova former @EBRD President and @ODI_Global Chair Sir Sumantra Chakrabarti, and ODI CEO @SaraPantuliano, who have traveled to Prishtina this week in honor of the 25th anniversary of Kosova’s Liberation. Over a lunch of our traditional cuisine, we… pic.twitter.com/axu447tFAB

— Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) June 11, 2024