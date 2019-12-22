Kjo është lista e plotë e të nominuarve të ‘Golden Globe’ për vitin 2020

Kandidatët për 77-të Golden Globes Awards u njoftuan të hënën në mëngjes nga Beverly Hilton në Hollywood, California, i cili shpërblen filmat më të mirë, shfaqjet televizive, aktorët, aktoret dhe regjisorët që u dalluan nga viti i kaluar. Ndër zgjedhjet e këtij viti për filmin më të mirë të mundshëm janë Once Upon at Time In Hollywood, Joker , Marriage Story, The Irishman, dhe Dolemite Is My Name .

Së bashku me ‘Best picture’ – Drama nod, Todd Phillips- Joker u nominua gjithashtu në kategoritë e Aktorit më të mirë, Regjisorit më të mirë dhe. Nga ana tjetër, Netflix kryesoi në nominime totale, nga filmat Marriage Story dhe The Irishman. Drama u nominua për gjashtë dhe pesë çmime, përkatësisht.

Chernobyl, The Crown dhe Unbelievable të gjitha kanë nga katër nominime.

Për më shumë shikoni listën e mëposhtme:

Kinema

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Little Women

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Stand Up” from Harriet

TV

‘Best Television Series – Drama’

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

‘Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy’

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

‘Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’

Catch 22

Chernobyl

The Loudest Voice

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama’

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama’

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy’

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy’

Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television’

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television’

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry