Kjo është lista e plotë e fituesve të “Billboard Music Awards 2019”

Mbrëmjen e djeshme në MGM Garden Arena në Las Vegas janë ndarë çmimet “Billboard Music Awards 2019”, trasmeton lajmi.net.
Nikoqiret e mbrëmjes ishin Kelly Clarkson dhe artistja Cardi B e cila ka dominuar e nominuar në 18 kategori nga 21 sa ishin në tërësi dhe fitoi 12 çmime.
Drake po ashtu ka qenë emër i komentuar atë mbrëmje pasi ka arritur që të marrë çmimin më të madh, atë si artisti më i mirë.
Drake gjithashtu fitoi çmimin si artisti më të mirë mashkull, atë të këngëtarit më të mirë të artit, artistit e repit dhe albumin më të lartë Billboard 200 për Scorpion si dhe shtatë të tjerë./Lajmi.net/
Në vazhdim ua sjellim listën e plotë të fituesve të “Billboard Music Awards 2019”:
Top Artist:
Cardi B
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist:
Bazzi
Juice WRLD — FITUES
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande — FITUES
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Top Male Artist:
Drake — FITUES
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
Top Female Artist:
Cardi B
Ariana Grande — FITUES
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS — FITUES
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTentacion
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Cardi B
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTentacion
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Cardi B
Drake — FITUES
Ariana Grande
Maroon 5
Post Malone
Top Social Artist:
BTS — FITUES
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Louis Tomlinson
Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran — FITUES
Taylor Swift
Justin Timberlake
Top R&B Artist:
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai — FITUES
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
The Weeknd — FITUES
XXXTentacion
Top R&B Female Artist:
H.E.R.
Ella Mai — FITUES
Queen Naija
Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z — FITUES
Childish Gambino
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist:
Cardi B
Drake — FITUES
Juice Wrld
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake — FITUES
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B — FITUES
City Girls
Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Tour:
Beyoncé & JAY-Z — FITUES
Drake
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs — FITUES
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Male Artist:
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs — FITUES
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood — FITUES
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay — FITUES
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney — FITUES
Shania Twain
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons — FITUES
Lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
Queen
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John — FITUES
The Rolling Stones
U2
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna — FITUES
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
Kygo
Marshmello
Odesza
The Chainsmokers — FITUES
Top Christian Artist:
Cory Asbury
Lauren Daigle — FITUES
For King & Country
Hillsong Worship
MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — FITUES
Marvin Sapp
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion” — FITUES
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”
Top Soundtrack:
“13 Reasons Why: Season 2”
“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Greatest Showman” — FITUES
Top R&B Album:
Ella Mai “Ella Mai”
H.E.R. “H.E.R.”
Khalid “American Teen”
The Weeknd “My Dear Melancholy,”
XXXTentacion “17” — FITUES
Top Rap Album:
Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy”
Drake “Scorpion” — FITUES
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Travis Scott “ASTROWORLD”
XXXTentacion “?”
Top Country Album:
Jason Aldean “Rearview Town”
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You” — FITUES
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”
Top Rock Album:
Dave Matthews Band “Come Tomorrow”
Imagine Dragons “Origins”
Mumford & Sons “Delta”
Panic! At This Disco “Pray For The Wicked” — FITUES
Twenty One Pilots “Trench”
Top Latin Album:
Anuel AA “Real Hasta la Muerte”
Bad Bunny “X 100PRE”
J Balvin “Vibras”
Maluma “F.A.M.E.”
Ozuna “Aura” — FITUES
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Clean Bandit “What Is Love?”
David Guetta “7”
Kygo “Kids in Love”
Major Lazer “Major Lazer Essentials”
The Chainsmokers “Sick Boy” — FITUES
Top Christian Album:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “Look Up Child” — FITUES
For King & Country “Burn The Ships”
Hillsong Worship “There Is More”
Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” — FITUES
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — FITUES
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE” — FITUES
XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Drake “In My Feelings” — FITUES
Juice Wrld “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
XXXTentacion “SAD!”
Top Selling Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — FITUES
Top Radio Song:
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — FITUES
Post Malone “Better Now”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
Top Collaboration:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
Khalid & Normani “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You” — FITUES
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Post Malone ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Psycho”
Top R&B Song:
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo “No Brainer”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” — FITUES
Ella Mai “Trip”
Khalid “Better”
Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown “Freaky Friday”
Top Rap Song:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It” — FITUES
Drake “In My Feelings”
Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
Post Malone “Better Now”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Luke Combs “She Got the Best of Me”
Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be” — FITUES
Top Rock Song:
Foster The People “Sit Next to Me”
Imagine Dragons “Natural”
Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
Lovelytheband “broken”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” — FITUES
Top Latin Song:
Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia”
Daddy Yankee “Dura”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna “Te Bote” — FITUES
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Tiësto & Dzeko ft. Preme & Post Malone “Jackie Chan”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle” — FITUES
Top Christian Song:
Cory Asbury “Reckless Love”
Lauren Daigle “You Say” — FITUES
For King & Country “joy.”
Hillsong Worship “Who You Say I Am”
Tauren Wells “Known”
Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” — FITUES
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”